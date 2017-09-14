Ivan, Katrina, Rita and now Harvey: Family living in limbo again after Harvey marks 4th hurricane evacuation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- At only 23 years old, Evan Glover has had to evacuate his home four times from Hurricane Ivan, Katrina, Rita and now Harvey.

"It's depressing only because you can remember the memories you had before the storm. My childhood was New Orleans so it was Mardi Gras and the food and the parks," Glover said.

Glover was only 11 years old when Katrina flooded and destroyed his childhood home. But he still remembers his life in New Orleans vividly.

"Everything was washed out the house. It was all mildew and everything you touched would make you sick. You had to wear the mask and the gloves and it was bad," Glover said.

Glover and his family permanently moved to Katy after Katrina and settled into their new lives in Texas. Fast forward 12 years later, and Glover is once again an evacuee after city officials ordered him out of his neighborhood.

"Our house actually didn't flood, but on Monday, they issued us a mandatory evacuation because of the dam releases. It's supposed to take about three months from what the mayor said," Glover said.

Glover and his family lived in a shelter for a week before moving in with relatives.

Even though his house has not been flooded from Harvey or the dam releases, Glover said it's the impending unknown of 'what if' that scares him the most.

"This is my fourth evacuation. It's like 'come on man.' I had my emotional moments. Living in that shelter, it brought back a lot of memories from Katrina. It's like, 'Is this really happening again? Do I really have to go through this again?'" Glover said.

In the worst-case scenario, Glover said he'll pack his bags again, to start over.

"The plan for me was that if Harvey did destroy my neighborhood, I would go to Austin and start all over," he said.