Local artists host silent auction to benefit Harvey victims

HOUSTON -- At times there are no words to describe the aftermath of Harvey but there is art.

Two local artists are hosting a silent auction to benefit local Harvey relief efforts.

Fabrice Plantard and Chris Minamyer joined Maggie Flecknoe to discuss Saturday's event and show some of the amazing pieces up for auction.

If you would like to attend here are the details:

When: Saturday 16th of September from 3pm to 7pm.

Where: JoMar Visions Studios: 5247 Langfield Rd., Houston TX, 77040

What: Art exhibit. Live music. Silent Auction for hurricane relief.

Cost: Free

Click here for more.

Also, if you would like to support Houston artists affected by Harvey Rockstar Gallery is hosting #HoustonStrong Art Show and Fundraiser, Friday September 15th from 7pm-10pm.

Click here fore more.