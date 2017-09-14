Texans beat Bengals 13-9 for first win of season

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Houston Texans had a short week and were on the road with a new starting quarterback at the helm. Deshaun Watson was celebrating his 22nd birthday as the newly named starter for the Texans, and the rookie delivered with a spectacular 49-yard TD run in the first half to fuel the Texans offense.

Houston would take a 10-6 lead into the half and they would not relinquish that lead as they go on to pick up their first win of the season.

Next up on the schedule, the Texans go to Foxborough to face the world champion New England Patriots on Sept. 24.