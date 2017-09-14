× Two injured after chain-reaction crash involving ambulance van on I-45, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department responded to an accident involving three cars and an ambulance van Wednesday night in the Ellington area. The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-45 on the Scarsdale Boulevard exit ramp, authorities said.

Police said a vehicle hit the back of the ambulance and caused a chain-reaction wreck involving two more vehicles and the van.

At least two people were were sent to Memorial Hermann on a Life Flight helicopter. The conditions of the drivers of the other vehicles is not known at this time.

Investigators said emergency crews were forced to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one driver.