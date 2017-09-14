WARNING: Disturbing footage in new music video shows controversial rapper ‘lynching’ a white child with a noose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERHILL, Flor. - A new rap video has the Twittersphere exploding!

African-American rapper XXXTentacion-- real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy-- has sparked outrage after showing him appear to hang a 6-year-old white child with a noose in his latest music video...."Look at Me!"

Running down a theme of 'racial justice,' the video shows highly-charged images from history like the lynching of Emmett Till and even last year's Philando Castile shooting by police in Minnesota.....rolling right up to recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And then the video throws a real curve ball at everyone with the white toddler being lynched by the Florida-based Hip Hopper himself.

"Murder is murder, whether you're black or white, you should always feel free to voice your opinion," the rapper said in the latter part of the video. "But to act out on these rational thoughts in every shape or form is disgusting."

But a lot of folks on Twitter think the rapper's 'expression' through his video is disgusting!

One tweet states....."Where's the OUTRAGE: well known rapper XXXTentacion lynching a small white child."

Another tweet asks....."What kind of disgusting parent allows their child to be a part of this?"

Even African-American comic-- Terrence Williams-- tweets...."Hanging children from a rope? This rapper- XXXTentacion is sick!"

In the end, we can all agree that hate just breeds more hate-- and two wrongs don't make a right.

Maybe we should learn from a slightly 'old school' tune....'What the world needs now is love, sweet love."