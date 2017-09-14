West District, Turkey Creek wastewater treatment plants fully operations, city officials say

HOUSTON — Multiple wastewater treatment plants in west Houston are fully operational as of Thursday morning, according to the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

The West District and Turkey Creek plants were reported in service at 8:30 a.m.

The plants provide sanitary sewer service to zip codes: 77024, 77041, 77043, 77055, 77077, 77079, 77080 and 77094.

“Thank you to our amazing community for helping Houston Water by minimizing the amount of wastewater that entered the sanitary sewer system while repairs were made.” Carol Haddock, Acting Director of Public Works said, “Take a well-deserved long shower, catch up on laundry and know that we are very grateful for your patience and help.”

Visit: houstonrecovers.org, #HOURecovers, Facebook.com/HoustonPWE and on Twitter @HoustonPWE.