MISSOURI CITY, TX - Since elementary school, Mustapha Muhammad has always stood out because of how tall he was. Now at 6 foot, 5 inches, the Ridge Point senior is making his height work for him on the football field. Muhammad is one of the top tight end prospects in the country. To learn more about this Class Act and his top five college choices watch the video above!
Class Acts: Mustapha Muhammad reaches new heights on the football field
