Denny’s free mobile truck is a ‘Grand Slam’ in H-Town

HOUSTON -- Denny's Diner went mobile Friday for a little Hurricane 'hunger' relief in H-Town. America's diner set up shop at Texas Southern University dishing out free hot cakes and bacon to everyone in the community, in wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"While there are many things that people need on a grander scale and we're very sensitive to people who have lost cars, lost homes, family members. If we can just make a nice hot meal to make someone's day a little brighter, they will know we care", said Joel Gonzalez, Denny's Restaurant.

We all know pancakes are the quickest way to warm the heart and soul. This kind gesture is all about showing love to Houston and celebrating the city.

Denny's Mobile Relief Truck won't just stop at TSU, they are headed to The Community of Faith Church.

They will be stationed at the church Saturday through Tuesday serving FREE breakfast throughout the day.

Hmm.. This cause smells like a home run to us!