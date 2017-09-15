× Deputies: Man, hoping to be killed, attacks deputies with crowbar in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A resident has been admitted into the Ben Taub Neuropsychiatric Center for treatment after he attempted to force deputies to kill him, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Gentle Bend Drive Friday in reference to an man on the roadway, swinging a crowbar.

Constable deputies made contact with the male who stated that he wanted to die and wanted deputies to take his life.

The man continued to swing the crowbar disregarding deputies’ commands to drop the weapon.

The constable’s office said after a brief struggle, the man was disarmed and detained with no injuries.