Flix Fix: Dustin reviews top movies of Toronto Film Festival

HOUSTON -- Film Critic Dustin Chase returns from 10 days in Toronto, Canada where he saw 30 movies that will be hitting theaters this fall season. This week he reviewed the horror film Mother starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Does it follow the typical genre pattern, or will the psychological thriller offer audiences more than what they expected? Chase also runs down the top movies he saw at the festival on this episode of Flix Fix.