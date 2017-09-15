Harrison Ford breaks silence on Carrie Fisher

(CNN) — “Star Wars” fans may have pored over the details of Carrie Fisher’s affair with Harrison Ford in her last book, but he didn’t.

Turns out Ford hasn’t read it.

In an interview with GQ, the actor responded to questions regarding Fisher’s 2016 memoir, “The Princess Diarist.”

Fisher, who died in December shortly after the book’s release, revealed in it that she carried on a relationship with Harrison on the set of the now iconic 1977 film.

Fisher was 19 when she landed the breakthrough role of Princess Leia. At the time, Ford, then 33, was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two children.

Carrie Fisher writes of Harrison Ford affair

Asked by GQ how he felt when Fisher’s book came out, Ford said, “It was strange. For me.”

As to whether he had any advance warning about Fisher’s revelations, Ford was more circumspect.

“Um, to a degree,” he said. “Yes.”

The actor didn’t want to get into specifics, he said.

“You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss,” Ford told the publication.

Before her death, Fisher talked to People magazine about her relationship with Ford.

“It was so intense,” she said. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”