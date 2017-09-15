Hometown Heroes: Baytown native Brian Johnson comes home to coach the Coogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - At just 30 years old, new UH offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is one of the hottest young coaches in the country. When Major Applewhite took over as head coach, the Baytown native jumped at the chance to join the coaching staff in his hometown.

"It's exciting. I hadn't been here since high school," Johnson said. "I've enjoyed everything about being here. It's a great university, a great city."

Johnson played quarterback at the University of Utah, famously beating Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. He then coached at Utah, before mentoring Dak Prescott at Mississippi State. Now, he's taking the next step in his career with the Cougars.

"It's a great group of young men. It's an honor to work with them. They make coaching fun. I love coaching this group."

It probably helps that for his players that love video games, Johnson can also brag that he was on the cover of the NCAA FOOTBALL 10 game