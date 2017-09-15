Red Cross relaunch site for $400 cash grant

HOUSTON — The American Red Cross will launch a new website to assist those impacted by Hurricane Harvey on Sept.21.

The organization said victims of Harvey will be able to apply for a $400 assistance grant on their newly improved application site. Red Cross expects the website to have sufficient capacity to handle all registrations.

Applications will only be accepted online. Individuals who previously applied but was unable to select a payment method will receive an email within the next few days to complete the process.

Registration will remain open until Oct.10.

The program is available in several Texas counties including:: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

For more information visit click here.