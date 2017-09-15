Rice and UH get ready to battle for the Bayou Bucket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Bayou Bucket is back! Houston and Rice will face off Saturday at 7 p.m. inside TDECU Stadium. The teams haven't played each other since 2013. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season, and it will also be the first time each team plays in Houston in 2017. Check out the video above to hear from coaches and players ahead of the big game.