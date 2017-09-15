Robbins Brothers offering free wedding, engagement rings to victims who may have lost rings during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- They say diamonds are a girl's best friend and while 'the one' might be irreplaceable, Robbins Brothers jewelers are trying to offer a temporary solution for those who may have lost their wedding rings during Harvey.

"If you lost jewelry, lost your engagement ring, lost your wedding band, I know it's something that's small, but it has a lot of significance and we want to help. If we can help fill that void until something more permanent gets on your finger, we want to do that," General Manager Thomas Shipp said.

The ring store is now offering free solitaire, diamond simulant, sterling silver rings to Harvey's victims. But hurry, there are only a hundred rings available between the Houston Galleria and Clear Lake locations so it's first come, first serve!

"Just reach out to us. Call us at the store or reach out to us on one of our social pages on Facebook or Instagram at @rb_houston. We have posts on both of those pages right now," Shipp said.

Robbins Brothers are also offering 'friends and family' pricings until the end of the month, as well as free cleanings and inspections until further notice.

"When you lose a house and a car, a ring doesn't seem like a big significance, but to a lot of people, it really is. You lose a ring, you lose something you've had on your finger for the last 20 or 30 years and it seems like you're missing a piece of you whenever you don't have it," Shipp said.

Some things might be irreplaceable, but generosity like this is priceless.