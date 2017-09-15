Suspicious fire at apartment complex gutted out post-Harvey

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire Thursday night at an apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived at the Rollingwood Apartment Homes in the 600 block of Maxey Road at 11:30 p.m. The crews were able to make a fast attack before the fire could spread to other units.

The HFD Fire Chief said the fire stated in the middle of the main room inside an upstairs unit.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators said the apartment complex was one of the many that flooded during Harvey and most of the downstairs units have been gutted out.