Turner: Curfew no longer in effect across all Houston areas

HOUSTON — The citywide curfew set to promote public safety within disaster-striken areas during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath has been lifted with in all area of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday via Twitter.

The curfew, which started out as citywide order on Aug. 30, was reduced to neighborhoods in the west Houston area on Sept. 5. The executive order is now canceled in the following areas:

West of Gessner

East of TX Hwy-6

South of I-10/Katy Freeway

North of Briar Forest Drive