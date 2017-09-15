Two drivers injured after dramatic crash with tow truck in NW Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were injured Friday morning after an accident involving a tow truck on Highway 249, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the accident happened at 3 a.m. near the Fallbrook Drive exit, where a vehicle attached to a moving tow truck was sideswiped by a white pickup truck. The pickup then veered off the roadway and rolled onto a utility pole with a power box.

The driver of the tow truck suffered bruises, deputies said. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup was extricated and transported in unknown condition.