FEMA receives backlash after workers say they weren’t paid post-Harvey

HOUSTON – Several FEMA workers are upset after not getting paid to work in wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Authorities said on Friday night around 10 p.m., several people who were hired by FEMA were told to go to a parking lot on Airline Drive and Gulf Freeway to get paid for their services.

According to some workers, when they got there, everyone wasn’t compensated, and the ones who did get paid got less than they expected.

Two men from Opelousas, Louisiana said yesterday would make two weeks that they haven’t received any money for helping during the hurricane. “They took our social security card and I.D. card like three days after we started working. We ain’t do no application,” one of the men said.

Another man said he saw ads on Instagram and Facebook soliciting services in Houston. The man said he was told they would get paid multiple times on different days. “Basically now that we’re here to get our money, they paid us, and it wasn’t accurate,” the man said. The man said he was told they could make up to $1,500 a week, however his check doesn’t reflect that.

Workers say they are still waiting to be accurately compensated for their work.

FEMA hired workers in partnership with the State of Texas for administrative, logistical and technical jobs related to hurricane recovery.

Some job roles included civil engineer, construction cost estimator, courier, crisis counselor, customer service specialist, environmental specialist, floodplain management specialist, graphics specialist, hazard mitigation outreach specialist, historic preservation specialist, registered nurse and voluntary agency liaison, among many others.