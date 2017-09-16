HPD: Bellaire residents lose power after driver strikes utility pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A car crash left several people without power in Bellaire Saturday morning, according to police.

HPD said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Bellaire at Bintliff when a driver was speeding and went over the curb, striking a utility pole.

The traffic light at the intersection lost power, and Bellaire was closed in both directions.

CenterPoint Energy officials were called to the scene, and safely moved the power lines that were resting on the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.