Magic Johnson and Stevie Wonder donate relief supplies for Harvey victims

HOUSTON -- Houston was sprinkled with a little Magic and a lot of Wonder today!

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 has been at the forefront of the county-wide relief effort for Hurricane Harvey victims, receiving donations from around the country and distributing them to thousands of residents affected by the storm.

To further these efforts, Precinct 1 received a shipment of donated relief supplies organized by basketball legend Magic Johnson and music artist Stevie Wonder!

In the wake of the storm, the two organized a donation drive with the help of West Angeles Church in Los Angeles and secured transportation via UPS trucks to Houston.

Volunteers and local community leaders gathered together to distribute supplies to those affected by the flood waters.

Houstonians are thankful for the donations and assistance they received on this path to recovery!