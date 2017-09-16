Man shot 7 times in SW Houston expected to survive

HOUSTON – A man shot seven times Friday night in a southwest Houston apartment complex is expected to survive, according to police.

HPD said the victim was walking through the parking lot of the Villa Madrid apartments at Club Creek and Beechnut around 10 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man.

The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim seven times.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition, and is expected to survive.

Police don’t have much information regarding the suspect, but the case remains under investigation.