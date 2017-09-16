Mattress Mack calls University of Houston’s Men’s Basketball Team to help with Hurricane Harvey clothes distribution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Mack is back! And he's enlisted help from some local Cougars.

Houston legend Mattress Mack partnered with the University of Houston Men's basketball team and Head Coach Kelvin Sampson to hand out clothes to those in need at Gallery Furniture on West Grand Parkway South.

Moved by the photos of his fellow Houstonians who lost everything in the flood, Coach Sampson used the power of social media to call for help, and boy did that help come.

Thousands of schools, teams, and individuals from across the country flooded the athletic center with donations.

For all those who missed Saturday's times, this group will be back Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help Houston's displaced get the help they need.

The city overwhelmingly says thanks again to Mattress Mack-- and "Go Cougs!"

We consider him to be an MVP for his going above and beyond the call of duty during Houston's storm of the century and his efforts.