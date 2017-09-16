Burglary suspects bust through roof, ransack Family Dollar in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Three men burglarized a Family Dollar in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 3:45 a.m., HPD said they responded to an alarm call at the store on Bingle and Castlebay.

Police said three suspects busted through the roof of a business and fled out the back door when they were done.

When police arrived to the scene, the men were gone.

A lot of merchandise was thrown around the store, but it is unclear what the suspects took. HPD said this is the second time the store was broken into in the last month.