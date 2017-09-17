Astros capture first division title since 2001

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros won the American League West division after their 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Astros were powered by four home runs and had pitcher Justin Verlander make his home debut. Verlander picked up his third win with the team since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers.

The last time the Astros won a division title was when they won the NL Central in 2001. This is the sixth division championship in franchise history and the ‘Stros became the first team in MLB history to win three different divisions, having won the NL West, NL Central and now the AL West.

The Astros will begin postseason play on October 5th.

Individual tickets for potential American League Division Series games played at Minute Maid Park will go on sale to the general public this Monday, Sept. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Tickets will be available for purchase by phone at 1-800-ASTROS2, online at www.astros.com/tickets and at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

Due to a limited number of individual game tickets available for postseason games, fans are encouraged to register for the postseason purchase lottery pre-sale opportunity, which can be found at www.astros.com/postseason.

Additionally, 2017 postseason access is guaranteed by purchasing 2018 Season Tickets, on-sale now by calling 1-800-ASTROS2 or by visiting www.astros.com/postseason.

Congrats to our @astros on becoming AL West Division champs. They have truly earned it this season. #HoustonStrong #EarnedOctober #Astros — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 17, 2017