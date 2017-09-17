Family escapes house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas – A family was able to escape a house fire in Katy Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Westlake Fire Department, they were called to a home on Lazy Valley and Deermoss around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived to the scene, heavy flames were shooting from the roof of the one-story brick home.

Four family members escaped the home with no injuries, and told authorities a smoke detector initially woke the mother up, causing her son, daughter, and another woman to follow.

With the help of the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The house is heavily damaged.

Officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital with a foot injury.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.