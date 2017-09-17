HPD: Woman shoots boyfriend during domestic dispute

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a domestic dispute after a man was allegedly shot by his girlfriend on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Stevens Street and Morris around 3:35 a.m. when a couple in their mid to late 30’s got into an argument.

According to HPD, the woman said her boyfriend struck her, and in turn she pulled out a pistol and shot him. She is being further questioned by authorities.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.