× Man who fatally shot estranged wife in Baytown now in custody, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man has been detained after fatally shooting his estranged wife in Baytown Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of Echinacea Street.

According to HCSO, the man shot his wife in front of their two children after confronting her at the residence. The children were unharmed during the shooting, and were placed with family members.

Authorities said the man fled the scene in a tan-colored Tahoe.

The man is now in custody waiting extradition to Harris County.

More details to come.