× Man seeks help from family after being stabbed, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Saturday night, according to police.

HPD said the man was stabbed in his side in an unknown location and then went to a family member’s apartment on Bendell and Winkler to get help around 12:30 a.m.

Family members called the police, and the victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are unsure how the stabbing happened or why, but they plan to go to the hospital and talk to the victim to get more details.

No one is currently in custody for the incident.