Woman in Baytown accused of shooting boyfriend, dismembering body with machete

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman in Baytown has been charged for fatally shooting and dismembering her boyfriend’s body with a machete before throwing his body parts in the dumpsters at her apartment complex, according to court documents.

Investigators say Cierra Alexis Sutton, 30, killed her boyfriend Steven Coleman, who was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Briarwood Village Apartments on 1711 James Bowie Drive.

Court documents say an anonymous witness revealed Sutton initially told them Coleman was missing, and later admitted she shot Coleman in the head while he was sleeping, cut his body up into pieces with the machete, then wrapped his body parts up in sheets and duct tape to be disposed of in the dumpsters at the apartment complex.

A friend of Sutton’s also told detectives Sutton called her one morning to tell her she shot the victim the night before while their daughter was in the living room.

Sutton’s bond is set for $888,888.00.