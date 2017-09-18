3 dead, several critically injured when buses crash in Flushing

FLUSHING, Queens (WPIX) — Three people are dead and several others are in critical condition after a “very serious” collision involving two buses, which sent one into a building that later caught fire in the Queens area of New York Monday morning.

A city bus and private charter bus collided at Main Street and Northern Boulevard, causing one of the buses to crash into a building, according to police. The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m., FDNY said.

One person was found dead at the scene, FDNY assistant chief Michael Fitton said at a news conference.

Two more were pronounced dead at the hospital, with one dying upon arrival, police sources said.

Officials warned additional bodies may be recovered once the buses are moved.

At least 15 other people are injured, Fitton said. Multiple are in critical condition, with officials saying seven were critical before two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is considered “very serious,” and is causing “heavy traffic delays,” police tweeted.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a building at the scene of the crash, FDNY tweeted.

There is a “heavy presence of emergency personnel” in the area, NYC’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted. Images of the scene also showed an apparent triage center.

The following buses are facing delays because of the incident, according to the MTA: Q13, Q16, Q19, Q20A, Q20B, Q25, Q25Ltd, Q28, Q34, Q44-SBS, Q65, Q65Ltd, Q66 and QM3.

It was not immediately known which MTA bus was involved. The coach bus was operated by Dahlia. PIX11 has reached out from both for comment.