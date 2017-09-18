× 9-year-old boy killed after goal post collapses on him in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A 9-year-old boy is dead after a goal post collapsed on him in Manhattan.

Tommaso Cerase, 9, was playing soccer with his church group inside Park West High School Sunday morning, police said.

Cerase was allegedly hanging from the goal post when it collapsed on him, said police.

Police later arrived and discovered Cerase with severe head trauma, unconscious, and unresponsive.

EMS transported him to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cerase’s family has been notified, and investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Education responded to the incident, sending condolences to the family and school community.

“This tragic incident is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with this student’s family and school community during this devastating time,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina.