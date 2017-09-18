Caught on Camera: Deadly Georgia Tech police shooting kills 21-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - A deadly police shooting over the weekend has left a 21-year-old Georgia Tech student dead, and a lot of unanswered questions.

The entire incident was captured on cellphone camera.

"Drop it!" officers yelled out.

"Shoot me!" the suspect screamed.

"No, drop the knife! Drop the knife!!" an officer responded. "Nobody wants to hurt you, man. Drop the knife!"

Eventually, the suspect inched closer to officers.

"Drop it!"

Finally, a gunshot was heard, and the student screamed wildly.

Georgia Tech police say an officer shot the student-- Scout Schultz-- after he refused to drop a weapon and kept walking closer towards officers.

"The first officer that you see on the video did a phenomenal job," Schultz family attorney L. Chris Stewart said. "Retreated, tried to de-escalate."

Authorities say they received a 911 call late Saturday night about a suspect armed with a gun and a knife.

As police arrived, they say Schultz was outside a dorm wielding a knife.

But Stewart disputes that the student activist-- president of the Georgia Tech Pride Alliance-- had a deadly weapon on him at all.

"He didn't have a knife like this," Stewart told reporters at a Monday press conference. "This is what he had that day-- a multipurpose tool."

"One officer-- though there were five out there-- decided to shoot Scout in the heart," Stewart said.

After being shot, Schultz was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is examining the entire incident.

Schultz's parents question why a taser or pepper spray wasn't used instead of deadly force?

"Why did you have to shoot? That's the question. I mean, that's the only question that matters right now," the victim's father, Bill Schultz, asked. "Why did you kill my son?"