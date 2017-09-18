Dad, mom and twins from Fort Collins killed in plane crash near Glenwood Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo.(KDVR) -- A father and mother and their 10-year-old twins were killed in a plane crash in Garfield County on Friday.

Jeff Makepeace, 47, and Jennifer Makepeace (nee: Hickey), 45, were longtime residents of Fort Collins. Jeff Makepeace was the owner of Lind’s Plumbing and Heating in Fort Collins.

Their children, Addison and Benjamin, were fourth-graders at Bauder Elementary School in Fort Collins.

The family was flying from Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport to Moab, Utah, when the plane went down about 10 miles north of Glenwood Springs, according to a family member who is a FOX31 employee.

Family members issued a statement Sunday, that said in part:

"Our family’s hearts have been broken by this tragic accident. Our grief cannot be defined and will be prolonged. But our memories of this amazing family will last forever. "The family would like to thank all of the first responders from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and search-and-rescue crews who braved trying and difficult conditions to reach the crash scene. We are eternally grateful for their efforts. "We would also like to thank the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lou Vallario personally visited the family to offer his complete support. His entire staff has been diligent, respectful and extremely compassionate. Their support has been invaluable during this difficult time. "Finally, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, headed by Robert Glassmire, has been instrumental for us. Mr. Glassmire was at the scene and he provided the family with as much information that he could. We thank him for everything he and his office have done."

The families have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.