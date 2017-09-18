Deputies: Cigarettes, lottery tickets stolen in overnight burglary at Liberty County gas station

RAYWOOD, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of breaking into a gas station along U.S. Highway 90 in Raywood, Texas.

Investigators said the burglary took place sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. Sept. 9 and the morning of Sept. 10. The suspected burglars kicked in the front glass door of the Exxon gas station at 13768 U.S. Highway 90. The men are accused of stealing several stolen lottery tickets and multiple packs of cigarettes.

Deputies said one of the suspects is described as a white male wearing a gray colored hoodie sweat shirt , black baseball cap and blue jeans. The second thief was a white male wearing a short sleeve gray colored T-shirt, shorts and a black and white colored baseball cap, investigators said.

Video surveillance footage is being reviewed as well as an attempt to lift fingerprints from the burglary scene. Officers recovered one of the baseball caps from the scene and it has been submitted to the crime lab for a DNA analysis.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call investigators at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers program at 1-800-392-7867.