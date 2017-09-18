Jesse Palmer, host of TheDailyMailTV, gives sneak peek ahead of today’s premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — DailyMailTV launches Monday, September 18, 2017.

It is hosted by Jesse Palmer, who previously worked at ABC News as a Correspondent and Special Contributor for Good Morning America, America's most-watched morning show.

Palmer, 38, began his career in front of the camera as an NFL football player and still serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

In a sit down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe, Palmer gives viewers a sneak peek of DailyMail.com's newsrooms in New York City and Los Angeles, where a team of over 200 reporters seek out the best exclusive stories and videos to share with their 84 million unique monthly visitors across the United States.

Watch DailyMailTV, weekdays on CW39 at 4pm & 4:30pm.