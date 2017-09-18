The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Trombone Shorty, 2 Chainz, Steve Winwood, Pitbull, Sublime and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - From the field to the roof, we are everywhere with this Week in Music with Scott Sparks.

Let's begin with Trombone Shorty playing the House of Blues on Tuesday, September 19. Also, at the House of Blue but on Wednesday, September 20, it will be 2 Chainz.

Steve Winwood headlines the Smart Financial Centre on Thursday, September 21. That same night, Dr. John will be playing the House of Blues.

A busy night of music on Friday, September 22. Jon Bellion plays the Revention Music Center while Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull perform at the Toyota Center.

Finally on September 23, The Woodlands Pavilion will feature Needtobreathe with John Foreman.

Watch the video to see some of the new releases from the Foo Fighters and who is celebrating birthdays.