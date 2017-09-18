Trump addresses the UN for the first time in presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - For the first time in his presidency, President Donald Trump ventured where he hasn't gone before.

Trump made his first appearance at the UN on Monday.

"I applaud the Secretary General for laying out a vision to reform the United Nations so that it better serves the people we all represent," the president announced.

The president says he wants the UN to get a lot leaner on budgets and bureaucracy.....and to spread the cost of the UN around much more.

"To honor the people of our nations, we must ensure that no one-- and no member state-- shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden, and that's militarily or financially," Trump said.

POTUS started off his remarks by pointing out he owns the Trump World Tower across the street from the General Assembly building.

The president's Monday remarks were just a warm-up for a much more extensive UN speech he will give on Tuesday.....where he's expected to cover some huge issues like the UN's latest sanctions against North Korea and the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

The administration has hinted Trump will tackle three major themes in his UN address.

"First is to protect the American people, the second is to promote American prosperity," National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster pointed out. "And the third is really to help promote accountability and sovereignty."

It's hard to say how UN members will receive the president's comments, especially when you consider his tweet last December.

Trump tweeted, "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Well, now it looks like the president has joined the club!

And the president has a familiar message for club members.

"I think the main message is: make the United Nations great, not again. Make the United Nations great," Trump told reporters at the UN.