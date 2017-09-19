Deputies: Homeowner shot, pizza deliveryman robbed at gunpoint outside south Houston home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was injured Monday night after his pizza delivery turned into a guise for an armed robber near the Memorial City area, constable deputies said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m . at the victim’s home in the 11000 block of Eaglewood Street near Scarsdale Boulevard, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 2.

Investigators said the robber approached the pizza deliveryman after he pulled into the resident’s driveway and robbed him. It’s unclear if the robbery took place inside the driveway or at the front door for the home.

When the resident opened the door, deputies said the suspect shot him.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Investigators are still searching for the alleged gunman.