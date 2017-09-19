“Gayest Bake Sale Ever” in Utah challenges Colorado baker’s right to refuse making same-sex wedding cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The festival in Salt Lake City has cookies, donuts, brownies, cakes and - - - queers?????

The Utah event being called the "Gayest Bake Sale Ever" was cooked up to challenge the Mormon church's support of a controversial gay rights case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bake sale organizer Hillary McDaniel said, "It's a lighthearted event for a very, very serious issue in this state."

Back in 2012, a Denver, Colorado baker refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, citing religious beliefs. The LDS church recently filed a friend of the court brief supporting the baker. He's also got the support of the majority of Utah's Republican senators.

"It's cake today what is it tomorrow?" asked Mc Daniel. "Is it EMT services? Is it housing?"

Some may say the sweet protest is a half-baked idea. But it's also a fundraiser, which organizers call the icing on the cake. "I want other queer people to know you're not alone. It gets better, hang in there and we're here fighting for you."

Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, which hopes to keep LGBTQ teens from turning to suicide. So, organizers are offering cupcakes, pastries, rainbow flags and colorful sprinkles.

The bake sale may bring more than empty calories to the table. It may sell some open-mindedness, too!

