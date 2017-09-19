Postal worker, mother of two, disappears in north Houston

HOUSTON — A young mother of two has been reported missing in the north Houston area.

The Houston Police Department said Gayla Ternice Roy, 28, was last seen driving a black Lincoln Continental on Sept. 10 after she drove her brother to his apartment in the 500 block of Sunflower Street, police said. She then headed to her job at the post office at 4600 Aldine Bender.

Roy was later reported missing by her brother and sister-in-law.

Investigators said Roy was having trouble with her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children. Police said the boyfriend also works at the post office.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.