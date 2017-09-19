Protests, prayers and violence continue in both St. Louis and Atlanta for different reasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri - Faith leaders throughout St. Louis are hoping the power of prayer will unite a community being ripped apart by protests.

For four straight days, demonstrators have taken to the streets, protesting the acquittal of a white former police officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old black man in 2011. A judge declared Jason Stockley not guilty of murdering drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Tuesday afternoon's prayer service included reverends, pastors, rabbis and bishops. Despite the eclectic gathering, they all preached for peace and solidarity.

The mostly peaceful daytime protests have turned violent after dark. Monday night's demonstrators numbered in the hundreds.

And in Atlanta Monday night, more violent protests broke out on the Georgia Tech campus where three people were arrested. The protest followed a vigil for a 21-year-old student killed by police over the weekend.

Scout Schultz's vigil ended quietly, but about 20 minutes later, a separate group began chanting and marching toward campus police headquarters. Things got out of hand and demonstrators set a police car on fire. Two officers were injured, but not seriously.

"Okay he had issues," said Scout's father, Bill Schultz. "Alright. All of us have issues."

Scout's parents say he battled depression and was having a breakdown. They're calling for changes in the way police deal with mental illness.

"They need to allow officers to carry tasers and pepper spray," said Lynne Schultz.

Some are calling Scout Schultz's death a suicide by cop. Cell phone video from Saturday night shows police talking to Schultz as he yells at them to shoot him. Police say he refused to drop a knife in his hand.

Chris Stewart, the family's attorney, said it was "A multipurpose tool which has pliers, a screwdriver and a tiny little knife on it."

When Schultz moved toward police, an officer opened fire.

Meanwhile, classes resumed Tuesday at Georgia Tech. But, what are people learning from the student's death?

