Robbins Brothers’ adding sparkle into Harvey victims’ lives by offering free wedding rings to those who lost theirs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- So much was lost during Hurricane Harvey, including people's wedding rings.

When Robbins Brothers jewelers heard of this they quickly jumped into action and made it their mission to add some sparkle back into Harvey victims' lives.

The ring store is now offering free solitaire, diamond simulant, sterling silver rings to Harvey's victims, both men and women.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with store managers to talk about the details and share some amazing stories.

Robbins Brothers are also offering 'friends and family' pricing until the end of the month, as well as free cleanings and inspections until further notice.

They also are hosting their Annual Designer Event October 6-7th. They're making this year's event extra special for community members. While you shop the latest designer rings, you'll be able to enjoy a free massage, great refreshments and drinks, swag bags and more.

For more info click here.