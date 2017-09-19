Texans players help the Kingwood Mustangs high school team gear up for football post-Harvey

HUMBLE, TX - Texans players D.J. Reader and Nick Martin helped the Kingwood High School football team get back on track post-Harvey, giving out hundreds of cleats and footballs on Tuesday. During Harvey, the Mustangs' locker room flooded, as did the rest of the high school. Currently, the players are practicing in the morning and then attending classes at Summer Creek High School in the afternoons.
