× AT&T offers free calls, texting to keep those impacted by Mexico earthquake connected

HOUSTON — AT&T is offering free data, phone calls and text messaging for customers impacted by the earthquake in Mexico. The offer will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

AT&T also will automatically issue credits and waive charges for calls placed and texts sent by AT&T’s customers from the U.S. to Mexico during the offer in the local time zone. This includes calling and texting from AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers and calls from AT&T landline customers.

As with any emergency, text messaging is recommended due to the possibility of network congestion in the local area.

The company said the credits will post within 2 to 3 billing cycles.

“Our network in Mexico is performing normally at this time. We are closely monitoring our network for any affects from the earthquake, resulting damage and potential commercial power outages,” the company said in a release.