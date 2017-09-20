HOUSTON -- Craig Hlavaty recently went to hang out at Houston Cougars football practice to catch up with some of the team's top players. Craig asked the guys what they do for fun when they aren't sleeping, going to class, or playing football.
Craig goes to Cougars football practice
-
Hometown Heroes: Former Katy star Collin Wilder plans for bigger role with the Coogs
-
Houston Press Best of Houston® says UH Cougars have best fans in H-Town
-
Cougars start fresh training camp with Major Applewhite in charge
-
Cougars preparing to make Alamo City takeover for season opener
-
Craig meets the Houston Arm Wrestling Association
-
-
Craig visits the Houston Furniture Bank after Hurricane Harvey
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Retrospect Coffee in downtown Houston
-
Craig apologizes for his nasty beard
-
Between the Lines: What is the most Houston thing you have ever done?
-
Hometown Heroes: Baytown native Brian Johnson comes home to coach the Coogs
-
-
Between the Lines: Craig learns all about Houston’s honeybees
-
Between the Lines: Craig takes BTL to Cooperstown for Bagwell induction
-
Between The Lines: Craig gets his wag on at Wag’n World