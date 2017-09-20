Exclusive Furniture helps thousands of Harvey-impacted families with mattress drive, other efforts

HOUSTON -- Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Exclusive Furniture CEO and President Sam Zavary to discuss how the furniture store is helping the countless families impacted during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath in Houston.
