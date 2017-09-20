Grieving widow says burglar stole late husband’s final words

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A home burglary in broad daylight leaves a Valley woman heartbroken.

She says what was stolen was much more than money could buy. It was words and the final written memory of her late husband.

“They stole my husband’s last words to me!” Karen Outier said.

It was more than just a shattered back window and a home burglary.

“Glass was like everywhere,” said Outier.

It was the shattering of a piece of Outier’s heart, a piece of her late husband.

“Of anything in this house that someone could have taken that box, they stole my husband’s last words to me. These were his last words and I had been saving them for five years,” she said.

A wine box from their wedding day sat on top of her refrigerator. Its contents were more precious, she says, than even her wedding rings that were also stolen.

Inside that wine box were their wedding vows, a love letter they each wrote and a big plan.

“After five years we would open it, share the wine, read the letters to each other,” said Outier.

Words that now have an even greater significance.

“And just one day his heart stopped when he was sleeping, at that point I was only seven months pregnant and he never got to meet his son. Those words were for me but they were also for his son. They were the words I was preserving until his son was old enough to understand them,” said Outier.

Words she never got to read and now words and closure that have been robbed from her and her son.

“I feel like those are his words from the grave almost. I didn’t get to talk to him as he was dying. It happened in his sleep so I never got his final words, like these were his final words and they were stolen!” said Outier.

Outier says neighbors have surveillance video of a suspicious person in their neighborhood. She will be turning all that over to the Phoenix Police Department, which says it is investigating.