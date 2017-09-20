HFD investigates apartment fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

HFD said they were called to a fire at the Castlewood Apartments on Westview and Afton just before midnight. When they arrived to the scene, smoke was coming from inside a corner of the building.

Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, and firefighters were able to enter the building and put out the blaze.

One woman was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time, however arson has been called to investigate.