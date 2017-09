× HFD responds to fire at vacant business in SW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a former Metro PCS Tuesday night.

HFD said they were called to a strip center on Almeda Genoa and Rowlett around 9 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they were quickly able to put the flames out.

Fire officials said the location appears to have been a vacant spot in the strip center and a flooded area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

HFD currently has no idea on how the fire started.